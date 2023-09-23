Cornerback Jonathan Jones and guard Sidy Sow have been downgraded to out for the New England Patriots game versus the New York Jets, the team announced. The Jets are obviously dealing with impactful injuries of their own, but New England will need their secondary to step up in a major way with Jones out. Otherwise, the Jets may find success in the passing game despite Aaron Rodgers' absence.

Patriots Week 3 injury updates

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Jones, a starter who's battling an ankle injury, will be missed without question. The Patriots are trying to avoid an 0-3 start and need the secondary to get the job done. Losing a cornerback like Jones will not help matters though.

New England will turn to Christian Gonzalez and other depth players to fill the void. But replacing Jones won't be easy. He's fresh off a 2022 campaign that saw him record a career-high four interceptions. Jones added 69 combined tackles and played a pivotal role for the Patriots' defense.

Sow's absence is impactful as well. The rookie performed well in Week 1 but missed Week 2 with a concussion. There was a chance of a Sow return in Week 3, but the Patriots ultimately opted to rule him out.

New England will need all hands on deck to defeat the Jets. New York still features a talented roster despite Rodgers being out with an Achilles injury. The Jets are not going to make things easy on the Patriots, especially given New England's injury-plagued roster at the moment.

Kickoff is scheduled for 1:00 PM EST on Sunday.