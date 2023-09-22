Aaron Rodgers is beginning the journey of working his way back from an Achilles injury at 39-years old. Rodgers wants to defy the odds and play again this season, something that seems unlikely but counting Rodgers out is difficult to do. The future Hall-of-Famer provided the first real update on his injury during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, via ClutchPoints.

“There's been some progressions with the rehab last couple days,” Rodgers said. “That kinda gets the hope meter kinda trending upwards a little bit. The joy meter trending up a little bit.”

Jets: Aaron Rodgers seeing “progressions” in rehab

Nobody would have blamed Rodgers if he called it a career after suffering such a devastating injury ahead of his 40th birthday. But most people close to Rodgers don't think he wants to go out like this. Based on who Rodgers is, most fans would likely agree. Rodgers probably wants to retire on his own terms, not because of an Achilles injury.

McAfee previously addressed Rodgers' injury and its impact on the quarterback's future in the NFL.

“It is devastating to hear that it's (official) that he (Rodgers) did tear his Achilles,” McAfee said on ESPN First Take. “I understand that everybody's saying about… he's 39. There's a chance that he views this as a sign from the universe. He's always wanted to remain with one team. Now he goes to the Jets, four plays in it's kind of ended quickly. Maybe he will think it's a sign from the universe, but if you listen to him talk about football and his love for the sport and his competitive drive, I'm not sure… I'm not sure he's gonna wanna go out like that.”

The process of returning is going to be a grueling one. It will require intense rehab and a lot of adversity. However, Rodgers appears to be up to the task.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on Aaron Rodgers as they are made available.