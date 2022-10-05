The New England Patriots will be down another key offensive player due to an ankle injury.

Tight end Jonnu Smith suffered a low-ankle sprain and is considered week-to-week, the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.

Smith suffered the injury in the middle of the second quarter in New England’s Week 4 loss to the Green Bay Packers. Unlike quarterback Mac Jones’ reported high-ankle sprain, Smith’s low-ankle sprain should be quicker to heal.

A sign as to how severe Smith’s ankle injury is will be revealed later Wednesday as the Patriots return to the practice field. If Smith’s not out on the field, it could be a bad sign for his chances to play in Week 5 against the Detroit Lions.

The Patriots are pretty thin at tight end on the active roster. Hunter Henry is the only other listed tight end among the 53 players on the roster.

RG Mike Onwenu and RT Isaiah Wynn have been a fun combo to watch in the run game Jonnu Smith also having himself a nice year as a blocker pic.twitter.com/KDJDl9Od2Y — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 1, 2022

Receiver Lil’Jordan Humphrey got some playing time at tight end during the preseason and training camp. Veteran offensive tackle Marcus Cannon lined up at tight end in Week 4 to be used as an outside blocker on runs. Matt Sokol is also an option on the practice squad as New England could call him up the day before Sunday’s game.

Smith looked to be a bit more involved in the first few games this season compared to his first season in New England. He had seven receptions on 11 targets for 58 yards in the first three games, recording three receptions in Week 1 against the Miami Dolphins and four receptions against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 3. The Patriots’ implementation of a more streamlined offense appeared to suit Smith’s strengths in training camp as the offense allows players who are good after the catch, like Smith, to make more plays.

Smith had just 28 receptions for 294 yards and a touchdown in 2021.