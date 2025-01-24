Josh McDaniels is back in the coaching business, and he's returned to a familiar setting with the New England Patriots as he teams up with Mike Vrabel.

The Patriots released a video of McDaniels doing a one-on-one interview on Thursday. He named his two goals (taking care of the ball and scoring) as Vrabel hired him as the team's new offensive coordinator, looking forward to the team's potential heading into the offseason.

“I'm excited about, you know, what we're going to build here, and the evolution of our offensive scheme, our offensive attitude, the way we do things, how we practice and ultimately, the way we go about playing this place has such a special attraction to me. This area is home to me, super excited that I have an opportunity to try to impact this place,” McDaniels said.

“I picked Mike up from the airport when he came here. Always been an extremely hard worker, a hard player as we've had here, as I've been around as a coach. I trust his vision. I really understand what he's going to look for from me and be a part of his staff. And what he's going to build here and what he's going to put together and how he's going to lead us.”

Josh McDaniels could have coaching redemption in Patriots' return

Josh McDaniels and the New England Patriots have had a long relationship with each other, going back to his days as a personnel assistant in 2001.

He rose above the ranks over the years until being promoted to offensive coordinator twice throughout his coaching career. The first one lasted for three seasons (2006-08) as he departed for the Denver Broncos to become their head coach (2009-10), and returned for a second time (2012-21) before departing for the Las Vegas Raiders head coaching position (2022-23).

Unfortunately, McDaniels' head coaching gigs haven't been as successful as his Patriots stints. With the Raiders and Broncos, he finished with a 20-33 record with no playoff appearances. His first year was his best performance, going 8-8 with Denver in 2009.

Having taken a year off from coaching to reset and learn more about the coaching landscape, returning to the Patriots a third time gives McDaniels a chance to bring the team back to winning ways after a disappointing 4-13 campaign in 2024 while pairing with Mike Vrabel.

McDaniels has everything to be thankful for New England giving him another go, having won six Super Bowls with the franchise as he played a crucial role in the last three titles. With the opportunity to develop quarterback Drake Maye, a return to form could be in reach for the offensive coordinator.