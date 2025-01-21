The New England Patriots are bringing back an old face. Mike Vrabel is already the head coach, returning to Foxborough after winning three titles as a linebacker. He has already brought people in he has a personal history with, including Ryan Cowden who will be a key part of the front office. On Tuesday, Vrabel hired Josh McDaniels to come back as the Patriots' offensive coordinator, per Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports.

McDaniels has been the offensive coordinator for the Patriots on two separate occasions. He started his NFL career as a low-level assistant and rose to the play-caller position in 2006. After three years, he took the job as the Denver Broncos' head coach. That did not go well and after a one-year run with the Rams, he returned to New England in 2012.

McDaniels remained the Patriots' offensive coordinator through 2021. He then was the Raiders coach for a brutal two seasons that ended in 2023. His most success in the NFL has come as the play caller in New England but it was all with Tom Brady. While Drake May has shown promise, their offense is a long way from the Super Bowl Champions that McDaniels led.

The Patriots are going back to the Bill Belichick well

Vrabel and McDaniels both being on the sidelines would send a pretty clear message to Patriots fans. Robert Kraft wants to keep the Bil Belichick magic in the building. Even though long-time assistant Jerod Mayo was fired after one year, Kraft wants to keep as much of the Super Bowl DNA as possible. McDaniels is a part of that but also could be the right playcaller for Drake Maye.

McDaniels did have his best seasons with Tom Brady but also had poor quarterbacks at both of his head coaching stops. Tim Tebow won a playoff game with McDaniels at the helm but was never an elite NFL quarterback. And Derek Carr was not the guy in Vegas. Maye could be the quarterback of the future in New England and pairing their last franchise QB with McDaniels worked perfectly.

The Patriots need to surround Maye with better talent this offseason. Tee Higgins is a free agent likely to leave Cincinnati amid the Ja'Marr Chase contract situation. Bringing in that talent at wide receiver would help the development of their quarterback. Their offensive line needs improvements as well but a proven play-caller is a great start.