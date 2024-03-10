The New England Patriots recently put Mac Jones up on the trade block with the offseason underway. However, JuJu Smith-Schuster has a bit of a surprising opinion on the young quarterback.

With the Patriots owning the third overall pick of the 2024 NFL Draft, many believe the front office is going to select a quarterback. But Smith-Schuster seems convinced that Jones can get the job done, according to TMZ Sports.

“Honestly, man, my boy Mac, that's my guy. I know at the end of the day it's whatever the coaches decide to do. But I think Mac's still got it.”Players always go to bat for their current teammates regardless of how they're viewed in the league. If the players had it their way, they'd keep their teammates with them along the journey from start to finish. That's why he claims “at the end of the day it's whatever the coaches decide to do.” Which is exactly what the Patriots will do.

The NFL is a business and the best way to make money is to win games. Mac Jones' performance so far in the league has been less than stellar so far. The Patriots must find a way to improve after moving on from Bill Belichick as head coach. Replacing Jones with an exciting rookie prospect could do just the trick.

Mac Jones finished last season with 2,120 yards, 10 touchdowns, and 12 interceptions. To be fair, the Patriots lack weapons which could be a big reason as to why Jones struggled. So, it'll be interesting to see what New England decides to do in the NFL Draft.