Julian Edelman again hints at possible comeback out of retirement

The NFL is all about who is getting released today. For the New England Patriots, could they be focusing on the potential return of legendary wide receiver Julian Edelman?

Edelman retired after the 2020 season due to concerns stemming from a knee injury, and seemed unlikely to ever return to the NFL as a result. Playing primarily as a slot receiver throughout his career, Edelman took quite a beating, and it wasn’t exactly surprising to see his body begin to give way to the brutal nature of the NFL.

But recently, Edelman has been flirting with the idea of returning to the NFL. Edelman has made it clear he would only return to play for the Patriots, rather than link up with his pal Tom Brady in Florida with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. Pats fans are certainly excited at the thought of Edelman returning, and his latest response on his unretirement rumors certainly aren’t going to quell the rumors of his potential return.

Interesting response from Julian Edelman when @JOEL9ONE asked him about a potential comeback. Said he's been working out and his body feels "extremely better" than it did at the tail end of his career. Basically, he's not ruling it out. pic.twitter.com/m6Ek9AEjaA — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) August 30, 2022

This isn’t confirming anything, but Edelman’s in-depth response here certainly shows that he is open to the idea of potentially returning. A lot of it is going to have to do with how his body feels, and it appears he still has some rings to go through in order to green-light a potential comeback.

Edelman still proved he could be effective during his abbreviated 2020 season (he had an eight catch, 179 yard performance against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2 against the Seattle Seahawks) and his return could provide New England’s wide receiver corps an unexpected boost. Nothing is official here, but it looks like a comeback bid from Edelman could be something that we see later this season.