Julian Edelman is a Patriot for life, and the former New England Patriots wide receiver made that abundantly clear to the teams inquiring about his services.

The now 36-year-old wideout recently revealed that he got calls from at least three teams who are interested in signing him if he opts to unretire. However, Edelman turned all of them down, citing that the only reason he would consider getting out of retirement is if he’d be joining a Patriots team that is contending for the title.

“There’s been some calls, and I’ve turned them down,” Edelman said on 985 The Sports Hub, via Phil Perry. “The situation would have to be in New England with a New England team that’s a contender.”

Julian Edelman retired after the 2020 season due to issues concerning his knee. When he opted to call it a career, many thought that he’s done for good. However, it’s clear in past interviews that he’s not ruling out a return to competitive football.

It’s not the first time as well that he said he would only return if it’s with the Patriots. Previously when talks surfaced that he could join his former quarterback Tom Brady with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Edelman emphasized there’s no way it’s going to happen. He’s a Patriot for life, and he plans to keep it that way no matter what the situation is.

It remains to be seen if Edelman will ever come out of retirement, but even if he doesn’t, Patriots fans will have nothing but love for him.