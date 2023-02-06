When will Tom Brady work for Fox Sports as an NFL analyst after his retirement? That was one of the biggest question marks surrounding Brady’s future after he decided to hang up the cleats, considering he had already agreed to a massive, $375 million contract with the network to be their next color analyst.

Tom Brady provided an answer to that question on Monday during an interview with Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports, revealing that he will take a “gap year“, then work at Fox Sports during the 2024 season, per Albert Breer of Sports Illustrated.

