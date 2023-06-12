New England Patriots starting DT Lawrence Guy was not present at mandatory minicamp on Monday, per Mike Reiss. Reiss added that Guy's absence is believed to be contract-related.

Guy has been a reliable player for the Patriots since joining the team in 2017. The 33-year old has appeared in at least 14 games during each of his seasons in New England. He initially began his career back in 2012 with the Indianapolis Colts. Although Guy isn't considered a superstar, the Patriots understand just how valuable he is to their roster.

New England will want to get this situation sorted out quickly. The Patriots' defense will be the key to their success in 2023. In order for the defense to excel though, they will need all hands on deck.

Other Patriots' offseason storylines

One other major Patriots' NFL offseason storyline is the QB battle between Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe. When Jones was drafted, it seemed likely that he'd be the quarterback of the future. However, Zappe has shown promise under center, leading to some to question who the Patriots' QB1 should be.

Zappe recently commented on his relationship with Jones.

“It’s been good,” Zappe said, via Karen Guregian of masslive.com. “I mean, we’re teammates. We’re together all day, every day. In the QB room together. You know, over these last two years, I feel like both of us have been able to help each other both get better on and off the field. I’ve learned a lot from him and, hopefully, I’m kind of helping out with him. Trying to help him learn some stuff. But we’re teammates, we want what’s best for the team (Patriots) and that’s to win.”

The Patriots have plenty of uncertainty heading into 2023. We will continue to monitor and provide updates on New England as they are made available.