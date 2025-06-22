There's no question that the Air Jordan 4 is currently the most popular silhouette in all of the numbered Jordan sneakers and Jordan Brand has been taking full advantage of the trend with their recent releases. Following their most updated release of the Air Jordan 4 “White Cement,” we'll see a new colorway enter the catalogue as Jordan Brand pays homage to their roots with a new Flight Club edition Air Jordan 4.

Check our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

The Air Jordan 4 was first released in 1989 as the latest from legendary sneaker designer Tinker Hatfield. The unique, yet aggressive look of the sneaker has stood the test of time and remains relevant in culture today. Jordan Brand keeps things fresh with new colorways in circulation along with the recent collaborations under the Nike SB label.

The newest colorway pays homage to the retro Jordan Flight Club line with their subset of silhouettes and themes. The line was a nod to Jordan's ability to fly through the air and eventually earn the “His Airness” nickname.

Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club”

Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” Coming Spring 2026 ✉️ DETAILS: https://t.co/zcDRN058dw pic.twitter.com/ZnBAH6nMjv — House of Heat° (@houseofheat) June 19, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” 🗓️ Spring 2026 pic.twitter.com/z2eusHsKQc — SneakerAlert (@SneakerAlertHD) June 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

While official images have yet to be revealed by Jordan Brand or Nike, the Sail/Black-University Red color scheme gives us solid indication that we'll see these over a predominantly white leather base. The shoes feature black contrasts throughout the eyelets, midsole, outsole, and back heel tab. The webbing along the side panels remains consistent to the original design, but we see leather “wing” straps replacing the typical plastic construction.

Finer details will include the retro Jumpman along the tongue with the “Flight” cursive inscription as well. The back heel will feature a classic Nike Air logo in black, outlined in that university red for an extra pop of color. All in all, this is one of the cleaner colorways we've seen in the Air Jordan 4 in recent memory.

The Air Jordan 4 “Flight Club” is expected to release during the spring season of 2026 with no confirmed release date in mind. The shoes will retail for a standard $225 and are expected to drop via Nike SNKRS app on their drop date.

Will you bee adding this Jordan 4 to your collection?