Bill Belichick and his former quarterback Tom Brady have much in common. In addition to combining to win 6 Super Bowl titles with the New England Patriots, the two seem to be engaging Father Time in a never-ending battle to compete in the National Football League. Sooner or later, both men will leave the sport, and when Belichick stops coaching, Jerod Mayo could be the coach that replaces him.

"I would not be surprised if (Jerod) Mayo became the head coach." LeGarrette Blount tells he could see Mayo, who's been loyal to the Patriots since his playing days, take over whenever Belichick decides to retire.

That’s the opinion of former Patriot LeGarrette Blount, who gave his opinion on The Patriot Report. Blount cited several factor that led him to the conclusion that Mayo have the best chance of replacing the New England coaching legend who is widely considered to be the best coach in NFL history.

Mayo was a first-round draft choice of the Patriots in 2008 and he remained with New England throughout his 8-year playing career that included 2 Pro Bowl appearances. Mayo had the opportunity to capitalize on his status as a free agent, but he never left New England.

Jerod Mayo also stayed with the Patriots as he has started his coaching career, and he has earned significant plaudits for the job he did working with the defense as the inside linebackers coach. He has been in that position since 2019 and his name has come up with several teams during the offseason, but he has not indicated he is interested in leaving New England.

Those factors could make Mayo the lead candidate to replace Belichick, 70, when he decides it’s time to leave coaching and enter retirement. Belichick has said that he plans to coach the 2023 season, but it is hard to say how much longer he plans to remain on the sidelines after that.