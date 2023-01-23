The New England Patriots thought they found the quarterback of their future after the 2021 season in Mac Jones. Yet after the 2022 season, several different questions about the quarterback position have been raised. While Jones’ status with the team isn’t as secure as it once was, fans of the Pats are also curious as to whether or not veteran backup quarterback Brian Hoyer will be back with the team in 2023 as well.

Hoyer filled in for Jones in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers, but suffered a concussion in the game, and didn’t take the field for the rest of the season. Hoyer lost his true backup spot to Bailey Zappe as a result of Zappe’s strong play in Jones’ absence, but he remains a valuable member of the team’s quarterback room as a veteran presence for Jones and Zappe to turn to. And it sounds like Hoyer isn’t ready to hang up his cleats just yet, despite undergoing a tough 2022 season.

“According to a source, Hoyer wants to play in 2023 and doesn’t plan on retiring just yet. That gives the Patriots a clear quarterback depth chart going forward.” – Mark Daniels, MassLive

For the Patriots, this largely clears up their quarterback depth chart heading into the offseason. It seems highly unlikely they will give up on Jones after one rough season, but there is a chance they could try to make a play for another big name quarterback who could be available this offseason. But even if that does happen, New England won’t have to scramble to find another backup quarterback, because it looks like Hoyer will be back again for the 2023 season.