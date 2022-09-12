Mac Jones, Patriots get positive news amid back injury scare

The New England Patriots had a rough start to their 2022 season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. They only managed to score seven points, and looked disjointed on offense for much of the day. As if losing wasn’t bad enough, reports surfaced after the game that quarterback Mac Jones suffered a back injury in the game, and could be set to miss time as a result of the injury.

Mac Jones injury update

Jones played the entire game for New England, so reports of his back injury were a bit surprising. But it seems like all is well for Jones and the Patriots, as Jones was reportedly just dealing with back spasms, which isn’t a very severe injury. Jones should be ready to go for the Patriots Week 2 matchup against the Pittsburgh Steelers, which is a great sign for New England.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones is believed to have been suffering from back spasms, sources say. X-Rays were negative, per @TomPelissero, and there is a chance Jones plays this week. Overall, a very positive outcome. pic.twitter.com/794yYPBBpT — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

The Patriots offense didn’t look great against the Dolphins, and it certainly wouldn’t look much better if Jones was forced to miss time with a back injury. Luckily, it looks like New England’s potential crisis has been averted here, and Jones should be good to go moving forward.

Despite the loss, there were some positive developments for the Pats during their game on offense, and if they can clean some things up, they should be able to bounce back this season. Of course, that will be easier said than done considering they will be going up against a Steelers defense that forced Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow into committing five turnovers in Week 1.

With Jones on the field, though, the Patriots will have a shot at winning, and that may be all the team needs. For now, the Patriots and Jones will just be relieved he avoided a significant injury, and will begin working on preparations for their Week 2 matchup.