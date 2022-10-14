Mac Jones’ official Patriots injury designation for Browns game leaves glimmer of hope

Mac Jones is officially listed as questionable on the New England Patriots injury report, per Mike Reiss. Jones has been battling an ankle injury and the young QB’s status is unclear heading into Week 6.

Mac Jones’ ankle injury had Patriots fans fearing the worst off the bat. Fortunately, he seems to have avoided the worst. Bill Belichick doesn’t tend to provide much information on injuries so we may not know his official status prior to gameday. Nevertheless, the fact that Jones is questionable should provide New England with hope. It suggests that he’s on the verge of returning, whether it is Week 6 or Week 7.

Belichick recently offered a hopeful update on Mac Jones as well, per Zack Cox.

“Certainly, he (did) a lot more this Thursday than he did last Thursday,” Belichick said. Cox also reported that Belichick said Jones has made “good improvement.”

Bailey Zappe will start if Mac Jones is unable to play in Week 6. Zappe performed well in Week 5, leading the Patriots to an impressive 26-0 win against the Detroit Lions. Zappe went 17-21 through the air with a touchdown and 188 passing yards. His prowess at the position will lessen the Patriots’ concerns should Jones end up being ruled out.

Both the Patriots and Browns are 2-3 so far on the season. Game 6’s affair will be pivotal for their seasons moving forward. New England would love to start Mac Jones on Sunday, but they also don’t want to risk their young QB’s long-term health by rushing him back too quickly.