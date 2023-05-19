Joey Mistretta is a sports writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California. Mistretta graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism from Biola University.

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones is “energized” by the team’s decision to add Bill O’Brien as offensive coordinator, per Mike Giardi. The buzz around Jones is currently high as well, with the Patriots preaching confidence heading into the 2023 season.

Mac Jones is looking for a bounce back season under Bill O’Brien as OC. In fact, the entire offense is likely set to benefit, but Jones may have the most progression. Bailey Zappe will be a possibility to steal the QB1 job away from Jones, and Bill O’Brien isn’t opposed to the quarterback competition.

“I think that everything that we do here is always based on competition,” O’Brien said. “That’s been the same that it’s been for 23 years, including the years that I wasn’t here with the Patriots. Everywhere that I’ve been, whether I was working for Nick Saban or Bill Belichick or when I was a head coach, everything is earned in the meeting room and on the practice field. That’s the way we’ve always been.”

That competition will push Mac Jones to give everything he has this offseason. The Patriots originally drafted him to be their QB of the future, but as O’Brien said, “everything is earned.”

Nevertheless, Jones is clearly ready to take strides in a positive direction given the change at offensive coordinator. In 2022, Jones threw for 2,997 yards and 14 passing touchdowns in 14 games played. In 2021, he threw for 22 passing touchdowns and 3,801 yards across 17 games.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in 2023. If Jones earns the starting gig, he may be in line for his best season yet.