The talk of tension between Patriots head coach Bill Belichick and quarterback Mac Jones will likely not be going anywhere after Belichick was seen reaming Jones at practice.

Belichick was unhappy with Jones and the offense's lack of execution on a two-minute drive this week. Following the scene, Mac Jones took the blame.

“So, we scored on the two-minute drive with a field goal, and then we just wanted to try a situation again,” Jones said. “We just kind of redid the situation, I guess. That was fun, I guess, but it was my fault. I think it was just a miscommunication between all of us. But it was fine. It was a good learning experience. It’s too hard to explain in football terms to the media and stuff, but it was kind of a nuance, because we kind of repeated a situation we just did, you know what I’m saying? So that’s what we need, though, so both teams can get the situation, try and practice it and then do it again to get it right,” via Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk.

Rumors have swirled about Belichick and Jones having a poor relationship for over a year now. They only escalated after the Jones had a sophomore slump in 2o22, however he wasn't given much to work with offensively.

It's also notable that Belichick was known to even yell at Tom Brady. Coach Belichick does not tend to play favorites or give his quarterbacks special treatment. Belichick himself also stated in July that he is on good terms with all his players.

“Yeah, again, I’m good with all players on the team,” Belichick said. “Absolutely.”