As Mac Jones was a bit open about his relationship with Bill Belichick on Wednesday, the head coach was in usual form when asked about how things stand between him and his quarterback.

The New England Patriots coach opted to keep things close to the vest when he was asked his thoughts on Jones saying their relationship was “good” at a press conference on Thursday.

“Yeah, I’ll keep all my conversations between the players private,” Belichick said. “For respect for the players.”

Belichick co-signed Jones' sentiment though when asked if what the quarterback said was true.