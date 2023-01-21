Since joining the New England Patriots, Matthew Judon’s play on the field has only been matched by his willingness to openly recruit players. Judon’s most recent recruiting attempt featured the Patriots’ linebacker trying to sway Los Angeles Rams’ defensive tackle Aaron Donald to New England.

Earlier this offseason, Donald sent shockwaves around the NFL when he changed his Twitter bio to, “former,” defensive lineman with the Rams. Donald clarified his stance on Friday responding to a tweet by saying, “yeah I’m playing, never said I wasn’t.” Judon found the opportunity to pounce, responding to Donald and joking about why he should join the Patriots.

“Aye ain’t nobody wearing 99 in New England. Just saying,” Judon tweeted.

The Patriots’ defense was one of the best in the league this season. New England ranked eighth in total defense, allowing 322 yards per game. Matthew Judon certainly did his part, racking up 60 tackles, 14 for a loss, 28 quarterback hits and 15.5 sacks. Judon’s sack total was tied for third-highest in the NFL.

Adding Donald to the mix would make New England’s defense downright scary. While he had a down 2022, Donald was still voted to his ninth Pro Bowl. He has 103 sacks in his NFL career. Donald is considered one of the best defensive tackles in NFL history.

With the Rams’ organization in a bit of flux, perhaps Los Angeles could actually trade Aaron Donald. But for now, Judon’s wishes will remain just a pipe dream for the Patriots. It won’t stop Judon from trying to recruit more talent to New England though.