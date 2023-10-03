The New England Patriots will have to try to turn their season around without star pass rusher Matthew Judon, who suffered a torn bicep and will be sidelined indefinitely. As more details come out about his recovery timeline, it's clear that he will be out for a while.

Judon will undergo surgery this Wednesday, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN. The 31-year-old aims to make it back to the field at some point this season, though he will have to wait for a pretty long time.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, Judon is expected to miss at least two months, though the surgery will provide a clearer timetable. This is a massive blow for the Patriots, whose playoff hopes are tumbling with their defensive anchor out and their offense in need of help.

Matthew Judon has tallied 4.0 sacks so far this season, which places him in the top 10 of the league leaderboard, as well as 13 total tackles, one of which was a safety on New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson. In his absence, Deatrich Wise Jr., Jahlani Tavai, Lawrence Guy, Christian Barmore and Davon Godchaux will have to step up in the trenches.

The Patriots have been competitive with some of the better teams in the NFL but have a record of just 1-3 following a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Losing Judon for such a long period of time — along with standout rookie cornerback Christian Gonzalez, who has an injured shoulder — makes the defeat sting much worse. New England will look to get back on track in Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints.