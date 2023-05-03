Another legendary New England Patriots player is set to receive a red jacket. Former linebacker and current Tennessee Titans coach Mike Vrabel has been voted by fans to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame, the team announced Wednesday.

“It’s my pleasure to announce Mike Vrabel as this year’s selection to the Patriots Hall of Fame,” Patriots owner Robert Kraft said in a statement on Wednesday. “Mike’s leadership and versatility were principal to one of the most successful eras in franchise history, propelling the Patriots to three Super Bowl titles in four years and establishing multiple NFL records for consecutive-game win streaks.

“Many Patriots players have made contributions in all three phases of the game, but none more significantly than Mike,” Kraft continued. “He was an eight-year starter on defense who also regularly contributed on special teams and is the only player in NFL history to score touchdowns on his first 10 career receptions, including touchdowns in back-to-back Super Bowl victories. He was respected for his football intellect and was destined to become a head coach in this league. I look forward to welcoming him back to New England, where his induction will preserve his legacy as one of the greatest players in franchise history.”

One of the most versatile and clutch players in franchise history.@CoachVrabel50 is officially a member of @TheHall. pic.twitter.com/61Yu7wbJ1K — New England Patriots (@Patriots) May 3, 2023

Vrabel beat out former Patriots coach Bill Parcells and Patriots guard Logan Mankins in the fan vote. He’ll be inducted alongside longtime assistant and offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia, who was picked for induction in April as a contributor.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

It’s unknown when the ceremony will take place. New England typically holds the ceremony either during training camp or in the early weeks of the regular season. The Patriots aren’t scheduled to face the Titans this season. It was reported earlier in the offseason New England and Tennessee were in discussions to hold a joint practice ahead of a preseason game, though the report indicated that it would take place in Nashville and not Foxborough.

Vrabel had a highly-accomplished eight seasons in New England. He was a pivotal part of three Super Bowl-winning teams, recording 18 regular-season sacks over the three seasons he won a Lombardi Trophy with the Patriots.

Not only did Vrabel make defensive contributions, but he also made a couple of offensive plays in two of the Patriots’ Super Bowl wins. caught a 2-point conversion in the Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXVIII win over the Carolina Panthers, then another a 2-yard touchdown pass in the Patriots’ Super Bowl XXXIX win over the Philadelphia Eagles the following year.

Vrabel will be the eighth player who won three Super Bowl titles with the team to be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame.