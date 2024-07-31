The New England Patriots have reportedly agreed to a contract extension with defensive tackle Davon Godchaux, per Adam Schefter of ESPN. The deal is worth up to $21 million over two years and $16.5 million is guaranteed. New England wants to build a reliable defensive line and Godchaux will help anchor it for the next couple of years at the very least.

Patriots defensive tackle Davon Godchaux's NFL career

Godchaux, 29, has played for the Patriots since 2021. He made his NFL debut during the 2017 season with the Miami Dolphins. Godchaux has been reliable for the most part throughout his NFL career.

New England understands how important a reliable defensive line is. The ability to be able to consistently place pressure on opposing quarterbacks can throw off an opponent's entire offensive plan of attack. The hope is that Godchaux will lead the way as the Patriots continue to build their defense.

Godchaux recorded 56 combined tackles, 24 solo tackles and 32 assists on tackles in 2023. He did not record a sack in 2023, but he did finish 2022 with 1.5 sacks. Godchaux has played in exactly 17 games in each of the past two seasons. Staying on the field and avoiding injury in the NFL is pivotal for any team.

It will be interesting to see how the Patriots fare overall in 2024. The roster has seen a number of changes and New England is not a dynasty any longer. The Patriots are trying to find a way to develop a team that can contend on a consistent basis.

New England's defense has potential. However, the Patriots offense features no shortage of uncertainty. The Patriots probably are not ready to compete for a Super Bowl during the 2024 season, but they are working toward developing a winning roster.

We will continue to monitor and provide updates on the Patriots as they are made available.