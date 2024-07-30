New England Patriots quarterback Jacoby Brissett says he's confident he will be the team's Week 1 starter. Brissett is in competition for the position with rookie Drake Maye from North Carolina. Brissett is poised to take the job while still helping Maye, he said.

“Two things can be true: Like I can be perfect for the situation, but I’m the perfect guy to start, too,” Brissett said on the Up and Adams show, per NBC Sports. “Don’t take that away from me either. I fully expect myself to be the starter as long as I am here. Whatever happens outside of that, that has nothing to do with me. That doesn’t mean I little myself for somebody else. That just means like hey, I’m not too big for a situation to where I can go out there and perform but also go out there and help my teammates and help lead this team.”

New England brought in Brissett this offseason. He played sparingly last year with the Washington Commanders. Brissett started his career in New England back in 2016. He also played for the Cleveland Browns, Miami Dolphins and Indianapolis Colts.

Brissett has had an up and down NFL career. He had one 3,000 yard passing season, in 2017 with Indianapolis. In 2022, he threw for 2,608 yards and 12 touchdowns with the Browns. He has 10,574 career passing yards, with 51 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

Drake Maye is seen as the future for the Patriots

Maye may not be the Week 1 starter, but he is seen as the long-term future for the team. The Patriots rookie was taken as the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Maye had an excellent career in college playing for North Carolina. He was named the ACC Rookie of the Year in 2022. That season he also won Player of the Year and Offensive Player of the Year honors in the league. In his career, Maye threw for 8,018 yards in a little more than two full seasons. He had 63 touchdown passes, with only 16 interceptions.

That was in college, however, and the pros are a different ball game. Maye is working on several facets of his game this offseason. One area of emphasis is his footwork. Maye's feet appear restless at times.

“I'm just trying to make it where I'm not missing the read or not necessarily missing the read, but [I'm] not getting through the read as quickly as I need to out here more than one time in a row,” Maye said, per Fox Sports. “If I make the same mistake [next week], then I'm not making progress, So trying to keep that balance and keep going at it. You're going to keep making mistakes. That's what practice is for.”

Patriots fans are certainly interested to see how the quarterback competition progresses into the regular season.