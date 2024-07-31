Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is officially joining the media ahead of the 2024 NFL regular season. The legendary head coach, who guided the Patriots to six Super Bowl victories in 24 seasons before parting ways with the organization during the offseason, will host and produce his own NFL show, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Belichick is joining forces with Underdog Fantasy, a daily fantasy app for sports fans. On Wednesday, the app announced its new show via X, formerly known as Twitter.

“I partnered with Underdog because Underdog is a sports company run by sports people,” Belichick says in the promotional video for his new show. “They want sports to connect to the fans, and that's what I want to do. I want to find a connection (with) the fans, where I give the fans what they've asked me for in terms of content behind-the-scenes information, decision-making that goes on within the organization, and a breakdown of schematics and personnel within the game.”

Belichick's wealth of expertise on the NFL and its players and coaches should make for an exciting show for football fans. While the fact that the NFL's winningest head coach went unhired throughout the offseason came as a surprise for many, Belichick's new show will give fans a glimpse of Bill, the analyst instead of the stoic, often tight-lipped and agitated during press conferences coach-version of Belichick that New England grew to ever over two decades.

“Bring all of this: real football conversations and decisions to the fans,” Belichick added. Underdog wants to do that. I want to do that. So, it was a great fit. I'm really looking forward to the opportunity to work with Underdog and their producers, and they've given me the opportunity to give the fans what they want. And that's my goal.”