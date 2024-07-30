The New England Patriots are one of the most fresh-faced teams in the National Football League this season with new coach Jerod Mayor taking over for Bill Belichick and Drake Maye getting his crack at the starting QB position.

Matthew Judon is an expected leader of the Pats' 2024 linebacking corps, but he must first navigate a challenging offseason contract negotiation situation. Judon was not seen at the Patriots' practice on Tuesday leading to rampant speculation on what is happening.

The Judon absence occurred as Judon's contract situation details were revealed. A plan for the talented linebacker was also shared by sources close to the team.

Judon's absence was the talk of the Pats' camp on Tuesday as fans wondered exactly what was happening.

Judon practice absence recorded

The Patriots' linebacker Judon took Tuesday off for the second straight week. He was not around his teammates this time, in stark contrast to the previous week. Multiple players told ESPN.com they did not see him around the team's Foxborough, MA practice facility.

Coach Jerod Mayo is hoping to get Judon back full-time, but snags have arisen.

Judon previously said that he does not believe his contract reflects his value. He sat on top of a flipped-over trash barrel and a gym mat on Monday while teammates went through drills, channeling his inner Belichick while wearing sweatpants and a sweatshirt.

Players react to Judon absence

Offensive lineman Michael Onwenu, a Michigan Wolverines alumnus and longtime guard for the Patriots, had a mouthful to say about the linebacker missing practice.

“He means a lot (to the team),” Michael Onwenu said. “We can't really do nothing about it. We have to continue to do what we have to do at our position.”

Judon is entering the final year of a four-year $56 million contract he signed in March 2021. He is scheduled to make $6.5 million this season.

Judon's big 2022 season, revisited

The Patriots are hoping Judon can return to his 2022 form when he turned in one of the most impressive defensive seasons in recent NFL history.

Judon piled up 15.5 quarterback sacks and 60 total tackles including 36 solo tackles. He also had seven stuffs, showcasing his ability to diagnose and destroy plays before they get started.

An alumnus of the Grand Valley State University Lakers in western Michigan, Judon is poised to become a household name in 2024, if he can stay healthy and put these contract challenges behind him in the near future and focus on football for Coach Jerod Mayo's team.