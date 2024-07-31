The Colorado football team had an abysmal 2023 season, which was year one of the Deion Sanders era in Boulder. There was a lot of hype surrounding the Buffaloes, but they never got things working on the field. Colorado got off to a hot 3-0 start, but they went 1-8 in their final nine games. Because of that, the public perception of the Buffaloes isn't good. However, don't tell quarterback Shedeur Sanders that. He is confident that Colorado will have a good year.

Colorado football QB Shedeur Sanders has said a lot of things this offseason that you wouldn't expect to hear from a player whose team just went 4-8. Nobody outside of Boulder is expecting anything from the Buffaloes this season. If they just make a bowl game that would seem like a big win for Deion Sanders in year two. However, Shedeur expects them to do a lot better than that.

Shedeur recently talked about the top teams in college football on his podcast, and his list isn't going to surprise anyone because of the things he has said in the past, but not many people will agree with it.

“It would be, you gotta put Georgia at one,” Shedeur said on 2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders. “Colorado at two. Then Miami at three. I'm just saying, I have hopes to play in the playoffs.”

Miami football QB Cam Ward was also present during the episode. That could have been part of the reason why Shedeur Sanders put the Hurricanes in his top three. Ward played for Washington State last year, so him and Sanders squared off against each other. The Cougars thrashed Colorado, 56-14.

Again, Miami is another team that no one is expecting to be a top-three squad. They are known for underwhelming seasons after coming into the year with a lot of hype, and no one is buying it this time around.

Let's not forget that they lost to Rutgers in their bowl game last season, too. No team loses to Rutgers to end the year and comes into the next season as a top-three squad. No disrespect to Rutgers, they're improving a lot, great coach, but Miami is not a very good team.

Colorado needs to show signs of life this year

If the Colorado football team is as good as Shedeur Sanders thinks they are, they are going to have a heck of a year. Shedeur has said that the Buffaloes are every team's Super Bowl, and he also now thinks that they are the second best team in the country. Most people will agree that Georgia is #1 heading into the year, but Colorado at two and Miami at three? No.

Colorado just needs to be half the team that Shedeur Sanders thinks they are for this season to be successful. They don't need to be everyone's Super Bowl and they don't need to be the second best team in the country. Just get six wins and get to a bowl game. That would be a major win.

The Buffaloes were one of the worst power five teams in college football before Deion Sanders showed up. They are still around that level, but it's only been one year, so that's okay. However, they need to show some improvement this season.