There are a lot of things to change in the Denver Broncos system before they get back into postseason contention. A top priority inside the Sean Payton-led system is to fix their quarterback conundrum amid the departure of Russell Wilson. They have three names who could possibly fill this void are rookie Bo Nix, reliever Jarrett Stidham, and experienced Zach Wilson. Every single one of them has a case to notch the starting position but the head honcho likes the development of one over the others.

Sean Payton is a fairly hard head honcho to please. He has a lot of requirements for running the type of offense that he wants and a quarterback archetype in mind. This means that the Broncos quarterback battle might just boil down to the very last game they play at training camp. However, he has noted that Bo Nix made some huge leaps in terms of developing his game. He outlined what he liked the most in his latest statement, via DNVR Broncos.

“I thought overall, I'm sure there's going to be some place we look at for third down. We'll see the tape and evaluate it. I thought overall, pretty well. There are clips and plays that you're going to look at and correct. There are others where you're going to say, ‘Hey.' But, I do have to watch the film because I'm looking at so much. He ran with the ones and I like his progress,” the Broncos head honcho said about the rookie from Oregon football.

High praise for the Broncos quarterback room

After a stellar year with Dan Lanning's Ducks, Nix was drafted 12th overall by the Denver Broncos. There was clearly a lot that he needed to work on entering Payton's system. However, a lot of analysts expect him to come out on top of this quarterback battle against Zach Wilson and Jarrett Stidham.

It was not only Payton who liked what he saw from Nix during their first few days at training camp. Greg Dulcich noted how Wilson, Nix, and Stidham have been performing. He noted how there were some qualities that he liked that stood out from their runs.

“Yeah, it was great. I think all of our quarterbacks have been doing a great job. A lot of leadership in that group. I'm excited to see how they continue,” Dulcich said.

The Broncos tight end will be the main beneficiary of the improvements in the quarterback room. His synergy with whoever comes out on top will determine how successful their air and ground attacks will be in the coming season. There is still a long way to go in Broncos training camp but the statements from the squad sound very promising.