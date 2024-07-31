Mark Wahlberg has New England Patriots rookie quarterback Drake Maye‘s back. The actor and Boston native let the world know in a recent Fanatics ad in which NFL rookies are welcomed to their new respective cities per video greetings from celebrity natives.

Washington Commanders' rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels is greeted by Phoenix Suns superstar Kevin Durant and Philadelphia Eagles' rookie runningback Will Shipley is greeted by comedian/actor Kevin Hart before Wahlberg addresses Maye, the third overall pick in this year's NFL Draft.

“[If] you need anything, call me,” Wahlberg says, per Fanatics's X, formerly known as Twitter, page. [If] anybody f**** with you… bleep that out.”

Fanatics cut Mark's message short, but the “Ted” actor's overall support was felt throughout his brief clip, which started with the famed actor saluting Maye as “Drizzy” at the beginning of his address.

“Pretty cool message,” Maye replied toward the end of Fanatic's clip. “Called me Drizzy, that's pretty funny, too.”

Patriots' Drake Maye Jacoby Brissett Compete for QB1

While quarterbacks Drake Maye and veteran Jacoby Brissett continue to compete at the quarterback position this week, both QBs turned in mediocre performances this week during camp. After Brissett shared his thoughts on potentially earning the starting job over the Patriots rookie, all eyes are on Maye for standout performances in camp.

That wasn't the case for Maye Tuesday afternoon at Gillette Stadium. Highlighted by a fumbled handoff attempt, he buckled under pressure by overthrowing passes and showing discomfort in the pocket.

Brissett almost threw an interception after taking over the Patriots' offense on Tuesday and missed two receivers in the red zone as the pressure got the best of the veteran QB. One week into camp, there's no clear picture of who the definitive QB1 is.

However, new Patriots head coach Jerod Mayo isn't ruling out the possibility of Maye leading New England in Week 1's regular-season opener against the Cincinnati Bengals.

“Jacoby has a very good understanding of this offense. But he understands that all of the quarterbacks will have an equal opportunity to go out there and show what they can do,” Mayo said, per Up and Adams Show with Kay Adams. “Now, in saying that, everyone can't get 20 to 30 reps in practice, and I always tell these guys it's not about the amount of reps, it's about what you do with those reps. Look, Drake just has to just continue doing what he's doing. He's a very competitive guy. That's why we loved him coming out of Carolina, grew up in a household with all boys, you know, those guys playing basketball all the time, and competing.

“Look, he'll have his chance. He'll have his opportunity. But, at the same time, we're not going to put him out there if he's not ready to go.”