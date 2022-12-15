By Conor Roche · 2 min read

The New England Patriots got some reinforcements at practice on Wednesday, including one player that’s been out for a couple of months.

Christian Barmore practiced for the first time since being placed on injured reserve on Nov. 18. The second-year defensive tackle has been out since he suffered an injury in the Patriots’ Week 6 win over the Cleveland Browns. The specifics of Barmore’s injury remain unknown, but Sunday’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders is the earliest Barmore could return after being placed on injured reserve.

Because Barmore practiced Wednesday, New England will have 21 days to either activate him or he’ll be forced to miss the rest of the season. Barmore was viewed as a candidate following a solid rookie campaign. But so far he’s recorded just 15 combined tackles and a sack in six games this season.

Christian Barmore is back at practice today. Clock has started on his return. pic.twitter.com/1Y07xqrasO — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) December 14, 2022

Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and running back Damien Harris also returned to practice on Wednesday, which was held at the University of Arizona as the Patriots are staying out there following their win on Monday night against the Arizona Cardinals. Meyers missed the Patriots’ game on Monday after suffering a concussion the week prior and Harris missed the previous two games due to a thigh injury.

Meyers is the Patriots’ leading receiver this season with 50 receptions for 593 yards in 10 games. Harris has struggled with multiple ailments this season, rushing for 383 yards over nine games.

Look at Christian Barmore vs Penei Sewell 🔥🔥 https://t.co/mQutFcVh4Gpic.twitter.com/Uyb03nGAqz — 𝗙𝗢𝗟𝗟𝗢𝗪 @𝗙𝗧𝗕𝗲𝗮𝗿𝗱𝟳 (@FTBeard7) October 9, 2022

Cornerback Jalen Mills also practiced on Wednesday after missing the last two games. Mills is reportedly expected to make his return on Sunday as he recovers from a groin injury.

Christian Barmore, Jakobi Meyers, Damien Harris, Jalen Mills, offensive tackle Yodny Cajuste, and long snapper Joe Cardona were all limited.

Three of the four Patriots players that suffered injuries in Monday’s win didn’t practice. Cornerback Jack Jones (knee) and running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) were among the group though Jones said he’ll be alright after the game and Stevenson reportedly was walking without any assistance or a limp following the win. Wide receiver DeVante Parker is still in concussion protocol while safety Devin McCourty was a full participant.