Patriots get big Jakobi Meyers boost ahead of Week 5 tilt vs. Lions

The New England Patriots offense has been pretty banged up to start the season, and it seems likely that trend will continue in Week 5, as they will likely be without their starting quarterback Mac Jones against the Detroit Lions. Luckily, they received some positive news regarding their top wide receiver Jakobi Meyers that should bode well for his chances of playing tomorrow afternoon.

Jakobi Meyers injury update

Meyers picked up a knee injury right before the start of New England’s season, but he still gutted it out for their first two games of the season. Meyers ended up missing the past two contests, though, and considering all that has happened to the Pats offense since, it’s clear they missed him on the field. Fortunately, it sounds like Meyers is gearing up to play in Week 5 against Detroit.

#Patriots WR Jakobi Meyers is expected to play tomorrow against the Lions, per league source. Meyers has missed two straight games with a knee injury. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) October 8, 2022

This is huge news for New England, especially considering how Jones is likely to miss his second straight game with a high ankle sprain. With backup quarterback Brian Hoyer heading to the injured reserve after suffering a concussion against the Green Bay Packers in Week 4, that will force rookie third-stringer Bailey Zappe into action for the second straight game.

Having a security blanket like Meyers can be extremely helpful for a young quarterback, and that should help Zappe in what figures to be his first career start. Zappe had success against a strong Packers defense without Meyers on the field, and he should benefit greatly from the wideout’s return. With Meyers back in the fold, the Patriots may have an actual shot to pull off an upset against Detroit in Week 5.