Mac Jones’ Week 5 injury update paves way for Bailey Zappe

The Bailey Zappe era appears ready to begin for the New England Patriots. That’s because starting quarterback Mac Jones is listed as doubtful with a high ankle sprain and backup quarterback Brian Hoyer has been designated as out.

#Patriots QB Mac Jones (ankle) is listed as doubtful for Sunday. So as expected, rookie Bailey Zappe is in line for his first NFL start vs. the #Lions. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) October 7, 2022

Jones was unable to play in Week 4 against the Green Bay Packers because of the injury suffered a week earlier against the Baltimore Ravens. Hoyer suffered a concussion against the Packers and was placed on IR earlier this week.

Zappe came into the Packers game cold, but played with poise and promise after he entered the game in the second quarter. Zappe was selected in the fourth round of the 2022 draft out of Western Kentucky. He completed 10 of 15 passes for 99 yards and one touchdown. He did not throw an interception despite a heavy pass rush from the Packers that resulted in three sacks.

Bailey Zappe should be the starting quarterback for the Patriots against the Detroit Lions Sunday. New England is desperate for a victory after winning just one of their first four games. The Lions could prove to be a generous opponent, as they have allowed a league-worst 141 points for an average of 35 points per game.

However, New England head coach Bill Belichick cited Detroit’s tendency to blitz, as the Lions send an extra pass rusher 38 percent of the time, per Pro Football Focus. If the Lions continue to blitz, Zappe may be able to handle the pressure, since he did not panic when the Packers sent an extra pass rusher.