The New England Patriots may have picked up a much-needed victory over the Buffalo Bills in Week 7, but that doesn't mean that there aren't some serious holes on their roster right now. One of those spots is the wide receiver position, and the front office has been working on getting Mac Jones more help over the past few weeks.

While Jones has some solid options in Kendrick Bourne, DeVante Parker, JuJu Smith-Schuster, and Demario Douglas, it hasn't been enough to help the offense consistently put points on the board. One guy New England took a flier on back during training camp who has seen some time with the team is Jalen Reagor, and it looks like he has officially been signed to the team's active roster.

Via Ian Rapoport:

“The Patriots are signing WR Jalen Reagor to the 53-man roster, source said. The former first-rounder has impressed behind the scenes in New England, earning praise from Bill Belichick. He played his most snaps of the season on Sunday.”

Can Jalen Reagor help out Mac Jones and the Patriots?

Reagor is a former first-round pick of the Philadelphia Eagles who failed to pan out in Philly and with the Minnesota Vikings. The Patriots have been developing Reagor behind the scenes on their practice squad, and he's played sparingly in two games this season, although one of them was their win over the Bills, where he caught one pass for 11 yards.

Expecting any sort of massive contribution from Reagor would be unwise, but he clearly has a lot of potential that the Patriots are hoping they can tap into. With Smith-Schuster struggling with injuries, and Parker not providing much production, there's room for Reagor to find playing time, and if he can make Jones' life easier under center, he could end up being a sneaky good wideout for New England moving forward.