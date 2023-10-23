The sky was falling for the New England Patriots and their fans entering Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills. Monday bring greener pastures though after the Patriots upset their AFC East rivals 29-25 after a game-winning drive orchestrated by public enemy quarterback Mac Jones.

The Bills scored a touchdown on the first play after the two-minute warning in the fourth quarter to take a 25-22 lead, their first of the night. Jones then led the Pats 75 yards down the field in nine plays and a minute and 46 seconds, connecting with Mike Gesicki for the game-winning touchdown.

It's Jones' second career fourth-quarter comeback and kept some sliver of hope in New England's season. For a quarterback who seemingly lost all confidence in himself, what a performance Mac Jones put together against one of the better teams in the league.

“The demeanor was – ‘we’re about to score right here,’” Patriots wide receiver DeVante Parker said. via Mark Daniels. “Sometimes he gives us a little laughter, cracks a few jokes. In situations like this, where it’s real tight, we’re all focused. All business. ‘We need to score right here. Let’s get it done.’”

“Today, back against the wall, you hear the talk about us with a chance to win a game and we can’t close and today, we had a chance,” Pats tight end Mike Gesicki said. “(Mac) stood in there and delivered play after play after play. We won the game off of several great plays but ultimately off a great ball by him.”

‘Mac' to the Future?

After three straight losses by a combined score of 93-20, the Patriots were 1-5 and staring down the barrel of last place in the AFC. people were calling for the benching of Mac Jones, but New England stuck with their former first-round pick. The Pats don't have a better option at their disposal right now, so rolling with Jones gives them the best chance to win.

As for the long-term future, that still remains in question. The Patriots could opt to draft a QB in the first round next year, giving Jones some competition or giving the Alabama product the boot after three seasons under center. They could also sign a veteran free agent like Kirk Cousins or Baker Mayfield.

Perhaps the likeliest scenario, especially if Bill Belichick remains the coach, is for Jones to remain the starter in 2024, despite what will probably be his worst NFL season yet. Jones will probably do enough to stay in New England for at least one more season, though his fifth-year option will be a topic for debate.

The NFL is a “what have you done for me lately” league, and as far as that goes, Mac Jones has not done enough to secure his job with the Patriots for next season. He has 10 more games this season to prove otherwise and but had a good act on Sunday in what was perhaps his best start ever as a Patriot.