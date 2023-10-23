The New England Patriots had the biggest shock in the NFL in Week 7, upsetting the Buffalo Bills, 29-25, as they were able to get a comeback win. The victory gave Bill Belichick his 300th career regular-season win in the NFL.

Here are their five biggest heroes from the game as they improved to 2-5.

Christian Barmore

Josh Allen has torched the Patriots over the last few years, but Sunday was a different story as he completed 27 of 44 passes for just 265 yards and only had 17 rushing yards.

A big reason for that was due to pressure from the Patriots' interior defensive linemen. Barmore led the way there, recording a sack and three total tackles. It's unclear how many pressures the third-year defensive tackle got, but he seemed to be in the backfield on many of Allen's dropbacks through at least the first three quarters of the game.

The #Patriots pass rush had its best showing in a few weeks, especially during the 1st half Christian Barmore had multiple quick wins inside and Deatrich Wise did a great job condensing the pocket without breaking contain pic.twitter.com/41Hrfr71me — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) October 22, 2023

Bill Simmons saying that Barmore played like “Suh 2.0 crossed with Aaron Donald for a solid hour” is certainly an exaggeration, but he played at the level the Patriots hoped he would by now.

Demario Douglas

The sixth-round rookie receiver was plenty involved in the Patriots' win, recording four receptions for 54 yards and had a run go for 20 yards, giving him 74 total yards on five touches.

Douglas looked every bit of the shifty player he was in the limited action he saw to start the season as he returned from a concussion that forced him to miss last week's game. He didn't only use his speed to pick up yards after his touches, but he also was nifty with his feet, breaking out of possible tackles and dancing around defenders to help move the ball down the field for the Patriots.

All in all, Douglas showed to be that potential X-factor for the Patriots' offense on Sunday that many assumed he could be entering the season. Hopefully, it's a sign of things to come.

It's easier to make this list when the opposing quarterback throws the ball right to you on their first play of the game, but Peppers was strong throughout Sunday's win.

The Patriots safety had a team-high nine total tackles and even provided some pressure at moments during the game, being used as a late blitzer and recording a QB hit. His physical presence was huge as an inside-the-box safety, and he has gotten a little better as a free safety throughout the year.

There were a lot of things the Patriots' offense did right on Sunday, a vast change to how the unit has looked all season long.

The Patriots' offense looked prepared, scoring on their first two drives of the game. They looked focused, recording very few negative plays. And they mostly played clean ball, recording just one turnover on a strong play by Jordan Poyer.

The credit for that should obviously go to the players for their execution, but the offensive coordinator should get his love, too. O'Brien's return to New England was rough for the first half-dozen games, with players committing penalties all over the place as their lack of talent on that side of the ball really showed.

But on Sunday, the unit looked more than just competent. They finally found ways to integrate Douglas smoothly into the offense. They gave in and moved Mike Onwenu to right tackle, a big reason why Mac Jones was sacked just once on Sunday.

The biggest thing out of the offense wasn't they didn't have any moments that made us question what the hell they were doing. Sure, fans should have higher expectations than that. But it was a smooth operation on Sunday, and it was certainly the most enjoyable offensive performance put on by a Patriots team in at least two seasons, if not longer.

Mac Jones

The Patriots' third-year quarterback had the best outing of his career on Sunday.

Jones completed 25 of 30 passes for 272 yards, two touchdowns and zero interceptions, a huge change after throwing five interceptions in the previous three games. The biggest thing for Jones, though, was that he didn't look rattled, keeping his composure through the full 60 minutes.

That's why Jones' fourth-quarter comeback was at least something to look at and wonder if he's actually progressing. It marked just the second time in his career that he has had a fourth-quarter comeback, the first since Week 5 of his rookie season. He didn't look panicked or rushed as he led the Patriots 75 yards down the field before tossing the game-winning touchdown with 12 seconds left, completing all but one pass in the two-minute drill.

Obviously, one game doesn't erase the bad games Jones has had this season. But Sunday showed that there's still a good upside with him in the event that the Patriots are deciding whether or not they want to keep him this offseason.