The New England Patriots have reportedly added a weapon in the backfield, as running back James Robinson agreed to a two-year, $8 million dollar deal with the team, according to ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler.

The Patriots love a pass-catching back, and it’s apparent some fans are looking forward to Robinson suiting up in Foxborough.

This just makes me feel better about Rhamondre. He's the guy and James Robinson is on backup duty. https://t.co/48XIk7JBWb — Jagger May (@FantasyBluechip) March 16, 2023

Bill waking up and signing JuJu, James Robinson, and potentially Mike gesicki pic.twitter.com/zE8aIuvrCC — DEPRESSED PATS FAN (@A_SadBostonFan) March 16, 2023

Robinson took to Twitter himself shortly after the reports surfaced. He appears eager to get back on the field and join his new team.

🙏🏾Lets get it! Time to go to work!!#Patriots 😤 — James Robinson (@Robinson_jamess) March 16, 2023

Robinson surprisingly won the starting job in Jacksonville prior to the 2020 season after signing with the team as an undrafted free agent. He immediately made an impact, rushing for over 1000 yards and finding the end zone 10 times.

After a regression in 2021, last season went about as badly as it could for Robinson. He lost his starting job with the Jacksonville Jaguars to Travis Etienne in Week 6 and was never able to establish himself with the New York Jets, rushing for a measly 85 yards in four games.

Though he was limited in all aspects last season, Robinson did have 80 catches on 106 targets in 28 games in his first two seasons.

During his rookie year in 2020, he ranked 14th among running backs in receiving yards and 9th in receptions at the position.

Bill Belichick and his staff surely are hoping they can rectify James Robinson and make him a valuable weapon in new offensive coordinator Bill O’Brien’s offense.

The addition of Robinson along with the signing of JuJu Smith-Schuster gives the Patriots some new toys to work with on offense.