The New England Patriots are continuing to add to their offense. Running back James Robinson has agreed to a two-year deal with the Patriots, according to multiple reports. The deal is worth up to $8 million over the duration of the deal, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported.

Robinson is coming off a bit of a down season, his first full season after tearing his Achilles late in the 2021 season. The running back rushed for 340 yards on 4.2 yards per carry in seven games with the Jacksonville Jaguars prior to getting traded to the New York Jets, where he rushed for just 85 yards on 29 carries over four games.

Prior to the 2022 season, Robinson was one of the better dual-threat running backs in the league. He rushed for 1,070 yards and seven touchdowns while posting 49 receptions for 344 yards and three touchdowns as a rookie in 2020. In 20201, he ran for 767 yards on 4.7 yards per carry along with 31 receptions for 222 yards over 14 games.

The Patriots likely had to address running back no matter what entering this offseason. Four-year vet Damien Harris’ rookie contract expired, making him a free agent.

Following a strong 2021 season in which he rushed for 929 yards and 15 touchdowns, Harris dealt with injuries for much of the 2022 season. He ran for 462 yards on 4.4 yards per carry while playing 11 games, though he left early in a few of those matchups.

Rhamondre Stevenson shouldered much of the burden out of the backfield as a result, making him a rare three-down back during Bill Belichick’s Patriots tenure. Robinson figures to enter the mix as a backup to Stevenson, battling 2022 draft picks Pierre Strong Jr. and Kevin Harris for a top role.

James Robinson is the third offensive player to agree to a deal with the Patriots on Wednesday. They also agreed to deals to sign wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and offensive tackle Riley Reiff.