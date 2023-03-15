The New England Patriots have found their Jakobi Meyers replacement.

New England has agreed to terms on a deal with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster, according to multiple reports. The money Smith-Schuster will receive is very similar to the deal Meyers received from the Las Vegas Raiders, receiving a three-year, $33 million deal with $22.5 million “earned” over the first two seasons, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Smith-Schuster confirmed the report in a tweet on Wednesday.

“Excited for my next chapter in New England! I will give this organization everything I have, thank you for believing in me!” Smith-Schuster wrote.

The 26-year-old should give Patriots QB Mac Jones a consistent and reliable receiver to throw to in the shorter parts of the field. Smith-Schuster has been one of the league’s best possession and slot receivers since he entered the league with the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2017. He had 80 receptions for 917 yards and seven touchdowns that season and followed that up with a 111-catch, 1,426-yard season in 2018.

Injuries and inconsistent quarterback play hampered Smith-Schuster’s play a bit in his final five seasons in Pittsburgh over his final three seasons, but he still had a 97-catch, nine-touchdown season in 2020.

After playing in just five games due to a shoulder injury in 2021, Smith-Schuster left the Steelers and joined the Kansas City Chiefs in 2022. He had a productive season, recording 78 receptions for 933 yards and three touchdowns. His biggest game came in Super Bowl LVII, recording seven receptions in the Chiefs’ win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

JUJU SCORES HIS FIRST TD AS A CHIEF🔥 (via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/98V0M0wpF8 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 16, 2022

Smith-Schuster will likely play in the same role that Meyers played during his last few seasons with the team. Meyers mostly played in the slot and was Jones’ top target over the last two seasons, recording 83 receptions in 2021 and 67 receptions in 14 games last season.

The Patriots have three other receivers under contract for the 2023 season as Smith-Schuster joined DeVante Parker, Kendrick Bourne, and Tyquan Thornton in New England’s receiver room.