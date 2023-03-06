Jacksonville Jaguars quarterback Trevor Lawrence could soon see a few new faces on offense, including at the running back position.

Travis Etienne Jr. led the Jaguars’ rushing attack over the course of the 2022 campaign. He ranked first on the team in multiple stats, from yards from scrimmage (1,441) to rushing touchdowns (five).

Overall, only three other running backs featured for the Jaguars in the 2022 season. James Robinson served as Etienne’s backup at the position until he was shipped off to the New York Jets ahead of the NFL trade deadline. JaMycal Hasty and Snoop Conner each received an increase in playing time following Robinson’s departure from the team.

In the big picture, Jaguars head coach Doug Pederson is in favor of the possibility of general manager Trent Baalke bolstering the team’s depth at the running back position in the coming months.

“I think in today’s game, you’ve got to have two to three guys,” Pederson said during a press conference at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine. “They’ve got to be able to carry the load. You’re talking about an 18-week, 17-game schedule, and the postseason. It’s wear and tear on guys.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“We haven’t seen enough of Snoop Conner yet either, but we like him. We know what JaMycal can do, we obviously know what Etienne can do. So yeah, you’re always looking to have two, three, four guys that can work the rotation.”

As mentioned, Etienne blossomed as the Jaguars’ go-to running back last season, and Pederson liked what he saw from the former Clemson standout in his debut campaign in the NFL.

“I think the biggest thing for me was I loved his toughness, his physicality,” Pederson said. “I mean he’s not a big guy, but he’s very physical when he runs and can be elusive, got good speed, and he’s just going to get better as a runner.

“When he gets a chance to go back and watch what he did last year in our system, there’s going to be times where he’s going to go, ‘Ah, I should’ve hit it here.’ That’s the growth mentality that he will have.”

A crucial free agency period sure awaits Baalke later this month.