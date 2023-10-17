Not much has been going well for the New England Patriots this season. However, as they prepare for a Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, the Patriots received a bit of good news on the defensive front.

Pass rusher Josh Uche's foot injury is not expected to be a long-term problem, via Jeremy Fowler of ESPN. Uche dealt with foot injuries last season as well, meaning New England has to be pleased with his latest injury update.

However, one thing the Patriots aren't doing is engaging in contract extension talks with Uche. The pass rusher is set to be free agent after this season. New England has yet to approach Uche on an extension. Their lack of communication has lead to Uche seeing his name in trade rumors.

But as long as he is on the Patriots, New England will be looking for him to get to the quarterback. He has been a bit held back this season, only racking up 2.5 sacks. However, Uche proved he belongs in the NFL after racking up a staggering 11.5 sacks last season.

The Patriots will have a tall task at their hands when they go on the road to take on the Bills. Already at 1-5, another loss will be crippling. As Mac Jones looks to turn things around, New England will be counting on their defense to slow down Josh Allen and company. With Uche seemingly now back in the fold, the Patriots can atleast rest assured knowing they didn't lose one of their best pass rushers to a long-term injury.

That is if they don't trade him before the deadline.