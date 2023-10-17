The New England Patriots chances of making the playoffs are slowly slipping away. With the NFL trade deadline looming, the Patriots may begin thinking towards the future.

New England hasn't had any contract extension talks with pass rusher Josh Uche, via Henry McKenna of Fox Sports. While the Patriots haven't made him openly available, the lack of dialogue and New England's lack of success this season point towards Uche being a trade candidate.

The Patriots selected Uche in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft. He has gone on to appear in 42 games for New England. Overall, Uche has put up 54 tackles, 28 quarterback hits, 17.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Uche had a breakout season in 2022, appearing in a career-high 15 games. He set career-bests across the board in tackles (27), quarterback hits (14) and sacks (11.5). His sack total made him look like a premier pass rusher on the Patriots for years to come.

The numbers haven't been there for Uche this season. While he has appeared in six games – starting two for a new career-high – Uche has just six tackles, three QB hits and two sacks. To his credit, Uche has battled through a foot injury.

Still, the Patriots haven't been keen to offer Josh Uche a long-term contract just yet. Perhaps if his performance hits his 2022 level, New England would be more open to a deal. But already at 1-5, the Pats' writing might already be on the wall. Rather than fork over a bag, Bill Belichick might instead choose to deal Uche and recoup a draft pick for next year's re-tooling.