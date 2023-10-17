The New England Patriots quarterback situation with Mac Jones and Malik Cunningham got some clarity ahead of their Week 7 matchup against the Buffalo Bills, at least if Bill O'Brien is to be believed.

The Patriots offensive coordinator told reporters that he expects Jones to be the Patriots' starting quarterback again, simply telling reporters “yes” when asked if that would be the case.

Jones' status as the Patriots' starting quarterback has been in question over the last few weeks due to his poor play in Weeks 4 and 5, where he committed three turnovers in each game. He threw two pick-6s over that stretch and lost a fumble that was returned for a touchdown in the loss to the Dallas Cowboys.

Jones was pulled from both games but was the Patriots' starting quarterback against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 6. In a twist though, the Patriots signed undrafted rookie Cunningham from the practice squad and made him the primary backup quarterback over Bailey Zappe.

O'Brien didn't offer as much clarity over Cunningham's status for Sunday's game, saying that his situation is “week to week.”

Jones had a better performance against the Raiders than he did in the previous two games, completing 24 of 33 passes for 200 yards, but had a very questionable interception late in the first half of the loss. Cunningham, who the Patriots signed to play wide receiver, played six snaps, filling at quarterback for a few plays and sets.

Bill O'Brien on the state of the Patriots' offense

The Patriots offensive coordinator's first season back in New England has been brutal. They rank 27th in yards per game and second-to-last in scoring.

When asked about the state of the Patriots' offense, O'Brien acknowledged that it was better in Week 6, though clearly not enough as they still scored just 17 points.

“I think there were some things that were better. Obviously, not good enough,” O'Brien said. “We just got done talking with the offense and one of the things we talked about is that there's a very small margin for error in the National Football League. We talk about coaching better, one of the things we have to do is harp on the details a little more, they have to take ownership of the details more, and we have to start these games better. It's not good to start these games with two penalties. It's ridiculous. That falls on me. That falls on them.

“I know I say it every week, we're in it together, but there's a small margin for error and we've got to get better. We have a chance to turn this thing around. But we all have to buy into it and wrap our brains around the fact that we have to pay attention, coaches and players, to get this thing done. That's where our mindset is right now.”