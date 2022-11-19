Published November 19, 2022

By Reese Nasser · 2 min read

The New England Patriots will be without a crucial piece of their defensive front for the next four games. Defensive tackle Christian Barmore has been placed on injured reserve with a knee injury.

Via ESPN NFL Insider Field Yates:

“The Patriots have placed DT Christian Barmore on IR, as he’s now out four more games.”

Barmore, a vital member of the Patriots defense, has been out since suffering a knee injury in Week 6.

Prior to his injury, Barmore appeared in six games for the Patriots. During this time, he recorded 15 total tackles, one tackle for loss, one total sack, and three quarterback hits.

Barmore has already missed three games for the Patriots this season. The move to injured reserve comes just days after many believed he was nearing a return to the field.

Barmore, now in his second season, appeared in all 17 games during his rookie year in 2021, He was effective in his first year, recording 46 total tackles, three tackles for loss, 1.5 total sacks, and nine quarterback hits.

In the absence of Barmore, the Patriots defense will continue to rely on their veterans.

Davon Godchaux has stepped into the role left by Barmore. He has recorded 30 total tackles and one sack this season.

In Week 11, the Patriots will take on a run-heavy New York Jets team. Having to slow down the backfield duo of James Robinson and Michael Carter may prove to be difficult at times. But in a must-win game for both teams, the defense could dictate the outcome.