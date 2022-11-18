Published November 18, 2022

As election season ended earlier in November, ballots are now being cast for something different. The NFL opened up balloting for the Pro Bowl earlier this week and while over two dozen New England Patriots players were included on the ballot, one of their top players so far this season wasn’t. Rookie cornerback Jack Jones can’t be voted in by fans for the Pro Bowl as he’s been left off the ballot.

Not only has Jones been viewed as one of the best players on the Patriots’ defense so far this season, he’s also been listed as a potential candidate to win Defensive Rookie of the Year by multiple outlets and analysts.

It’s easy to see why people might think Jones was snubbed from the voting and could potentially win Defensive Rookie of the Year. He’s recorded two interceptions through the first nine games of his career, including a pick-6 off Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers in Week 4. He also recorded a forced fumble in that game. Opposing quarterbacks have completed 15 of 29 passes (51.7 percent) for 229 yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions this season, good for a passer rating of just 49.4.

Some metrics view Jones as even better than just a very solid rookie. Pro Football Focus grades the Patriots cornerback as the second-best rookie in the league this season (86.9), trailing just Houston Texans running back Dameon Pierce (88.4). Jones’s 90.4 grade in coverage is also the best among all cornerbacks, per Pro Football Focus.

Jones appeared to show some frustration over the fact that he’s been snubbed from the ballot. He retweeted several tweets over the last few days that all asked why Jones isn’t on the ballot.

The only major knock on Jones to this point is his playing time. He’s played 59 percent of the Patriots’ defensive snaps and has only been listed as a starter for one game, which came in Week 4 when he replaced an injured Jalen Mills.

The fact that Jones isn’t a regular starter might be what cost him a chance to be put on the ballot for the Pro Bowl.

Teams can only send a certain amount of players to be included on the ballot, according to MassLive’s Mark Daniels. The Patriots sent over 29, with almost all of them being their regular starters at each position.

New England had four players reach the Pro Bowl last season, with cornerback J.C. Jackson, quarterback Mac Jones, special teamer Matthew Slater, and linebacker Matthew Judon going. Slater has been a mainstay at the Pro Bowl, being named a Pro Bowler 10 times in his career, and Judon is making a strong case to make for a fourth straight season as he has a league-leading 11.5 sacks.