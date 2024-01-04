Bill Belichick's Patriots have an unfortunate Pro Bowl feat this season.

The turn of the century was owned by the New England Patriots. There was always going to be someone in the Bill Belichick-led system that would make the Pro Bowl. It was Tom Brady along with other members in the receiving corps and secondary that was able to put up historic numbers and personal records. Things have changed for them this season. A lot of changes and a lack of direction have plagued them after shifting from Mac Jones to Bailey Zappe.

Bill Belichick will not have a mentee selected in the Pro Bowl this year. It is happening for the first time in 23 years, per Mark Daniels of Mass Live.

Furthermore, it was just a historically bad season for the Patriots. They could not get a proper quarterback to fill the void this season. No one has shown the same promise as Tom Brady. Mac Jones had been riddled with inefficiencies and slumping performances on the gridiron. On the other hand, Bailey Zappe did not have enough time to blaze up.

Bill Belichick also did not have enough standouts in other aspects of the game. Both of their lines were not able to make it along with anyone among their backs. Moreover, their receiving corps was also not astounding to net any acclaim from the Pro Bowl selection committee and fans.

Overall, there will be a lot of changes in store for the Patriots system after this season full of lows. Hopefully, they can change things up before the start of next season.