During the New England Patriots’ Week 7 showdown with the Chicago Bears, Mac Jones made headlines for a variety of reasons. The funniest of which, however, was his kick to the jewels of Jaquan Brisker early in the contest.

A kick on the nuts isn’t really uncommon in sports. Due to the physicality of leagues like the NFL, the hit to the jewels does happen from time to time. However, what Jones did in the Monday Night Football showdown went viral. As he slid to the ground, the Patriots QB lifted his leg and ended up taking down Brisker with a groin kick.

Mac Jones out here kicking dudes in the nuts.. arrest this man pic.twitter.com/ZBIlhRN7Aa — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) October 25, 2022

Mac Jones wasn’t flagged on the play, and as it turns out, he’s also not getting fined. Jonathan Jones of CBS Sports confirmed the NFL’s decision on Saturday.

For those who are asking why there was a possibility for Jones to get fined, it is worth noting that quarterbacks do get punished sometimes for kicking defensive players when sliding. Remember how Tom Brady had to pay $10,000 back in 2013 after he kicked Atlanta Falcons safety Ed Reed in the crotch area? The then Patriots QB even apologized but was still fined!

Jones is definitely lucky to have avoided paying a fine this time around. However, if he does it again, he might not be as lucky. The Patriots play the New York Jets in Week 8 on Sunday. Hopefully, the young quarterback will be more careful this time around.