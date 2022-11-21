Published November 21, 2022

FOXBOROUGH – The New England Patriots’ offense hasn’t brought much consistency this season, at least in positive fashion.

Entering Week 11, the Patriots’ offense ranked 26th in total offense and 28th in weighted DVOA. In their two games prior to Week 11, they scored just two touchdowns as a unit and Mac Jones was sacked a total of 10 times. Both those trends continued in Sunday’s 10-3 win over the New York Jets, except they didn’t score a touchdown as a unit at all but Jones was still sacked six times.

The one good bit of consistency they had came from their running backs. Damien Harris looked the best he’s been in several weeks, rushing for 65 yards on eight carries. Rhamondre Stevenson didn’t have the strongest game on the ground, rushing for only 26 yards on 15 carries against a stout Jets run defense, but had a game-high six receptions for 56 yards.

Up until Marcus Jones’ thrilling game-winning punt return touchdown with just five seconds left, Stevenson arguably made the play of the day in the Patriots’ win. On a third-and-16, Jones dumped a pass off to Stevenson around the line of scrimmage. The Patriots running back looked like he was going to be tackled after a few yard gain. However, he juked out a Jets defender to run into some green space. As a traffic of Jets defenders stood in front of the first-down marker, Stevenson lowered his shoulder to break at least a couple of tackles and reach the line to gain and more, recording an 18-yard completion.

The play exemplified the growth Stevenson’s made as an all-around player this season. He’s been shedding tackles a lot as a runner, gaining 83 yards after contact against the Jets in Week 8 for example, while recording 41 receptions for 283 yards so far this season.

Stevenson said that he “of course” gets a gratifying feeling when he has plays like that after putting in extra work over the offseason to make himself a dependable player in the passing.

“Just in any situation, just being there for my teammate and picking up a third-and-16, that’s hard to do. Especially on a little check-down route like that,” Stevenson told ClutchPoints. “Just having the willpower to get the first down and keep the offense on the field.”

Rhamondre Stevenson's got some fancy footwork to go with this first-down 🕺pic.twitter.com/FXtnyJCo1X — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 20, 2022

Stevenson shared that he takes particular pride in those kinds of plays while breaking down how he was able to get the first down on the play.

“I caught the ball and I seen it was just one person and I was covering it, I hold my hat on not letting the first person tackle me,” Stevenson told ClutchPoints. “So, just getting away from him and then I seen Jakobi [Meyers] was there blocking for me so I just had to hit it. I seen the first down and I knew I had 15 more yards, so I just had to get it.”

Even though he’s beginning to make a name for himself by making defenders miss on a weekly basis, Stevenson said there isn’t really an art form to breaking tackles.

“There’s no technique,” Stevenson told ClutchPoints. “You either have it or you don’t.”

Harris had a big play himself too on Sunday. In the Patriots’ first drive of the second half, Harris ran behind the left side before a shift to the right created more space to help get a 30-yard gain.

Plays like that were notable for Harris, who had been in and out of the lineup since Week 5. He was just happy to help play a role in the Patriots’ win.

“It definitely felt great being out there,” Harris said. “I felt more like myself out there today. I felt like I came back and I was able to play well. I had some good runs here and there. I made some good plays. We’ve got to keep making them.”

The Patriots’ running back duo actually shared a snap together at one point, lining up in the backfield on a fourth-and-short that resulted in a Stevenson carry that was short of the marker. Even though that didn’t go the way the Patriots wanted, both running backs said they “for sure” would like to share more time in the backfield together.

Harris has watched Stevenson’s ascension in recent weeks while he’s dealt with a hamstring injury and an illness. He’s happy to see the second-year pro rise to the player he’s become.

“He’s playing well. That’s what we’ve needed. That’s it. It’s as simple as that,” Stevenson told ClutchPoints. “I don’t have to talk about his performance too much because it speaks for itself. He’s a great player. He’s done a lot for this offense. He’s done a lot for this team for really two years now. We push each other. We practice hard. We play hard. Together, we want to do everything we can to help this team.”

Like Stevenson, Harris was also used a bit in the passing game on Sunday, especially in play-action scenarios. He had two catches for 28 yards and picked up a handful of blitzes in the backfield throughout the game.

Playing in the passing game hasn’t been too common for Harris in his four seasons with the Patriots as James White was their primary passing down back for many years before. Harris felt comfortable playing in a new-ish kind of a role.

“Whatever I can do to help make this offense be successful, that’s what I want to do,” Harris said to ClutchPoints. “Run game, pass game, I just want to do what I can to help the team. It was good to be able to get back out on the field today – to be able to run the ball, catch the ball, and get blitz pickups. It was good to be back out there.”

Stevenson added another highlight play in the fourth when he turned another dump-off pass from Jones into a big play, running along the sideline and hurdling over a Jets defender.

Harris admitted that the play surprised him.

“I told him I was going to steal it if I got a chance,” Harris told ClutchPoints. “Maybe next game I’ll get a chance.”

Stevenson appeared even more surprised by Harris’ lofty goal.

“That’s what he said? He’s going to try it? That’s his decision though,” Stevenson said laughing. “I ain’t got nothing to do with that. That’s a dangerous decision.”