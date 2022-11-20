Published November 20, 2022

Marcus Jones had one goal in mind before he went out to return a punt that resulted in the game-winning touchdown for the New England Patriots against the New York Jets on Sunday: Don’t fumble it.

“My first thing was ball security, so making sure I tracked the ball and everything because the wind was blowing crazy out there,” Jones said. “That was the main thing.”

Jones wasn’t looking to be a hero, and it made sense. The game was tied 3-3 and with only 26 seconds left, New England was likely going to get the ball deep in its own territory even with a decent return.

The Jets decided to punt in the middle of the field, giving space for Jones to not only make a return, but also gain ground for him to score the winning touchdown on an 84-yard return.

Marcus Jones said he was just “trying to stay within the scheme” on the return, crediting his teammates because “it would’ve been a hard play to make” without them.

While a punt return touchdown with nearly no time remaining is a surprising play itself, Jones was a bit more surprised that the Jets decided to punt to him. They kicked the ball out of bounds on their last two punts. Furthermore, Jones made a name for himself in college as a returner, scoring 10 touchdowns as a returner over his four-year career.

“My main thing was that they were going to try to kick the ball out of bounds due to the time on the clock,” Jones said. “The first thing was to try and make sure I follow my teammates blocking. Then, I seen the punter and I was like, ‘If I make him miss, I should be able to go the distance.'”

Jones initially didn’t recall if he had scored a game-winning touchdown before being reminded that he did during his college days at Houston. Sunday’s was better, according to Jones.

“This is the biggest one. National Football League, you know?” Jones said.

Jones’ play improved the Patriots to 6-4 while beating a division rival that’s also challenging for a playoff spot in the process. As exciting of a win that may sound like, Jones is ready for the next game.

“It’s one of those situations that I’m definitely happy for the divisional win,” Jones added. “That’s the main thing. But now, I’m onto the next week. I’m one of those people.”

Jones and the Patriots only have a few days to get ready for their next game, which comes on Thanksgiving night against the Minnesota Vikings.