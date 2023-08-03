Rhamondre Stevenson had a busy and active 2022 season for the New England Patriots. So far, his training camp in 2023 has been the opposite of that.

The Patriots running back has reportedly been quiet during practices so far, not seeing much action during team drills and even working out on the lower field, where injured players work for conditioning.

While many are wondering why Stevenson hasn't participated much during team drills so far in training camp, he's wondering the same thing, too.

“Just like anybody else over 17-18 games, I’m going to be dinged up at the end of the season, so I don’t think that was really a big part of it,” Stevenson told reporters on Tuesday (h/t NBC Sports Boston). “They’re trying to decrease my workload. Honestly, you’ve got to ask Bill Belichick. I don’t know why I'm not practicing today.”

Stevenson hasn't shown any sign of injuries so far in camp and hasn't said he's dealing with an injury, either.

Stevenson was the Patriots' workhorse out of the backfield last season. Not only did he have 210 carries, but he also had 69 receptions. He also played in 66 percent of the team's offensive snaps last season, which is the most for any Patriots running back in a single season since at least 2011.

But Stevenson was efficient with his touches. He ended up with 1,040 rushing yards on five yards per carry. His 69 receptions resulted in 421 receiving yards as he scored six total touchdowns.

Stevenson appears in line to have another big season as he enters Year 3. He's continued to show signs of improvement and it looks like he could be a three-down back for the Patriots, too. New England lacks much depth behind him at the moment, with Ty Montgomery and Pierre Strong Jr. being the most notable other running backs on the depth chart. And, of course, they had an interest in Dalvin Cook.

Some have speculated that because Stevenson could have a huge workload again, the coaching staff is resting him now to preserve him for the season.

Whatever the reason is, Stevenson has faith in the coaching staff.

“All these guys here, all the coaches, all the staff, have been in the league way longer than I have,” Stevenson said. “So whatever they say, I just take it, do what they say, and take it and run with it.”