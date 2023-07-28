The New England Patriots appear to be seeking some help behind Rhamondre Stevenson.

In the last week, the team has hosted Leonard Fournette and Darrell Henderson Jr. for workouts. On top of that, they're also hoping to bring in Pro Bowl running back Dalvin Cook in for a visit sometime next week following his trip with the New York Jets, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported Thursday.

In addition, Patriots director of player personnel Matt Groh also confirmed the team's interest in Cook when speaking to reporters on Wednesday.

Even though Cook made it clear Friday that he'd like to end up with the Jets, Stevenson wouldn't mind sharing the backfield with him. He wouldn't mind if he opted to elsewhere, either.

“I’m totally confident in our room right now, but if we get another one I’m with that too,” Stevenson told reporters following Friday's training camp practice. “I’m just playing the game right now. I’m not really worried about who we sign, contracts, nothing like that. Just the game of football.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

"A RB of my style loves pads so I can't wait for Monday." Rhamondre Stevenson talks offseason workouts and getting excited for the #Patriots to get in pads on Monday#ForeverNE pic.twitter.com/szDVjOVyHB — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) July 28, 2023

Stevenson's chill approach to either scenario makes sense. If the team was able to sign Cook after his visit with the Jets, that'd obviously be a good sign for the Patriots' ability to bring in notable players.

It'd also allow Stevenson to not have to shoulder a heavy burden out of the backfield, something he had to do much of last season. Stevenson played in 66 percent of the Patriots' offensive snaps in 2022. That's a lot for a team that's taken a running back by committee approach over the years. It's also the highest percentage of snaps played by a Patriots running back since at least 2012, which is where Pro Football Reference's snap percentage data began.

But if Dalvin Cook opted to sign with the Jets or somewhere other than New England, it'd allow Rhamondre Stevenson to shine for a second straight season. The third-year running back showed dual-threat ability as a rusher and as a receiver, leading the team in receptions last season.