By Colin Gallant · 2 min read

Damien Harris has been listed as doubtful for Monday Night Football against the Arizona Cardinals, and that is absolutely massive news for Rhamondre Stevenson and all those who own him in fantasy football leagues.

Harris has been batting through a thigh injury, and is not expected to play in Monday’s prime-time matchup against the Cardinals. The Patriots didn’t outright rule Harris out, which is surprising considering he hasn’t practiced all week, but it certainly seems to be trending in that direction.

Assuming Harris is inactive on Monday, the 24-year-old Stevenson would be in line to repeat a similar workload to Week 13, when he saw every offensive snap except for one against the Buffalo Bills.

Rhamondre Stevenson has put up at least 110 total yards or a score in six of his last eight games for the Patriots, according to Rotowire. He’s been the go-to guy in the Patriots’ backfield, and should be in line for even more touches after wide receiver Jakobi Meyers was ruled out on Saturday.

Stevenson has been excellent for New England this season; the multi-faceted back gets a lions share of touches in the backfield, but also averages nearly six targets per game.

The 6-6 Patriots sit in last place in the AFC East, but are still on the bubble and need to win at last three of their last four games if they want any chance of qualifying for the postseason.

They visit an Arizona team who has lost four of their last five games, and are fading in a competitive NFC West.